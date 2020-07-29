“Schitt’s Creek,” “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” “Hollywood” Lead LGBTQ Emmy Nods

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One year after “Pose” star Billy Porter made history by becoming the first out gay Black person to be nominated for a Best Actor in a Drama Series Emmy — which he went on to win — many hoped the Black transgender individuals at the center of the FX show would also soon get historic recognition.

And yet, one year later, Porter is back with another Emmy nomination — while co-stars like Indya Moore, MJ Rodriguez, and Angelica Ross got snubbed all over again.

“Pose” still came through with nominations for Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Period And/ Or Character Hairstyling, Outstanding Period And/ Or Character Makeup, and Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series.

“We’re Here” also gets recognition; “Pose” trans stars snubbed again this year

The show was one of several LGBTQ-inclusive shows to receive Emmy nominations on July 28, along with “Hollywood,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Killing Eve,” “Dead to Me,” and “Schitt’s Creek,” among others. HBO’s “We’re Here,” featuring Bob the Drag Queen, Sangela, and Eureka, got nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” came away with 13 nods, including another Outstanding Host nod for RuPaul, while “Hollywood” trailed close behind with 12 nods, including a Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nomination for Jeremy Pope.

Catherine O’’Hara, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, and Annie Murphy scored individual nods for their roles in “Schitt’s Creek,” which also landed a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show pulled in a total of 15 nominations, which ranked among the most for any program.

Meanwhile, multiple stars of “Dead to Me,” which got a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, also received nods, including Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate.

“Killing Eve” also yielded a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, and Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh were nominated for Emmys.

Laverne Cox scored yet another nomination for her role in “Orange is the New Black,” landing a nod for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

The shows that received the most nominations overall were “Watchmen,” with 26; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with 20; and “Ozark” and “Succession,” with 18 apiece.

See a complete list of nominations on the Emmys website.

