Sara Bareilles, Geoffrey Kidwell Join Dubbs Weinblatt’s Podcast

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In the first-ever ally episode of Gay City News’ podcast “Thank You for Coming Out,” host Dubbs Weinblatt welcomes singer-songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles along with her best friend, stage actor and personal trainer Geoffrey Kidwell.

The trio discuss friendship, empathy, “Brave,” Bareilles’ 2014 song about a friend’s struggle with coming out, and Brené Brown, the author and podcast host who has been a huge fan of “Brave” and Bareilles’ work generally.

Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway hit “Waitress,” in which Kidwell appeared — and she did a 10-week run in the lead role — has sold more than one million albums and nine million singles in the US. A Grammy-winner for her 2019 “Amidst the Chaos” album, Bareilles won a Prime Time Emmy for her role as Mary Magdalene in the 2018 TV concert adaptation of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Bareilles co-hosted the Tony Awards with Josh Groban in June 2018.

In addition to “Waitress,” Kidwell has appeared in New York in “Peter and I,” “What’s Inside,” and “I Am Harvey Milk,” among other productions. This episode is his second appearance on “Thank You For Coming Out.”

Dubbs Weinblatt, a trans, genderqueer, queer, and gay creative talent has been a pioneer in bringing fresh perspectives to the improv world. For the past year in their podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” they have brought their talent and expertise to listeners in ever-growing numbers. Weinblatt’s perspective is that as queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. The podcast is inspired by their beloved live comedy show of the same name.

Listeners can visit iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play to catch each new episode of “Thank You For Coming Out.”