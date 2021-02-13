Ricky Martin Joins Foundation Honoring Pulse Nightclub Victims

Out gay Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Ricky Martin has been appointed as the national spokesperson for the onePULSE Foundation, a non-profit building memorials to honor LGBTQ people killed during the Pulse Nightclub shooting.
Starting on Valentine’s Day, Martin will be an advocate for the foundation’s OUTLOVE HATE campaign, a fundraising effort to honor the 49 people killed and dozens of others injured after a gunman opened fire in June 2016 at Pulse, a queer Latinx nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
“I’m excited to assist onePULSE Foundation with engagement and awareness-building opportunities as they build the National Pulse Memorial and Museum,” Martin said in a written statement. “The OUTLOVE HATE campaign is the perfect way to start our partnership. I ask everyone to join our movement, commit to change, and share the love.”
View this post on Instagram
Individuals seeking to join the campaign can upload a selfie to the organization’s site. The pictures are slated to appear as a digital mural and a permanent mosaic tile in the Pulse Museum in Orlando, Florida, which is scheduled to open in 2022.
“Participation allows you to be a ‘Face of Change’ and part of both a global digital mural and a permanent mosaic tile on display in the Pulse Museum in Orlando, Florida,” Earl Crittenden, onePULSE Foundation’s board chair, said in a written statement. “We invite the world to OUTLOVE HATE today and for generations to come.”
Last June, OnePULSE held a virtual version of their annual vigil due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The group is hoping to raise $49 million to build a permanent National Pulse Memorial and Museum and offer educational programs and scholarships to honor the individuals who died in the Pulse Nightclub shooting.
To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.