REWIND: Sara Bareilles and Geoffrey Kidwell, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

To celebrate the release of Sara’s new show Girls5eva on Peacock, we’re revisiting one of our all-time favorite episodes.

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes previous podcast guest and co-founder of Craft Your Truth, Geoffrey Kidwell (he/him), as well as his best friend, who happens to be the one and only Sara Bareilles (she/her). Sara is a Grammy-winning (multiple nominations), multiple Tony/Emmy nominated author, Broadway star, and incredible ally to the LGBTQ community. It’s our first ever ally episode, and it could not be more special.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.