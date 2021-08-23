Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Out lesbian MSNBC TV personality Rachel Maddow has reached a contract extension with MSNBC, Business Insider reported.

Maddow, 48, signed a “multi-year” deal that will allow her to remain as host of the “The Rachel Maddow Show” show while exploring new ventures at NBCUniversal, according to Business Insider. The extension was reached after contract negotiations spilled into the public in recent weeks when the Daily Beast reported that Maddow was considering leaving the “Rachel Maddow Show” at the conclusion of her contract next year. Sources told the Daily Beast that Maddow was weighing whether to exit the position to spend more time with her family, focus on her personal life, and potentially pursue new opportunities in podcasting. The Daily Beast also reported that Maddow was thinking of launching a new media company.

The new contract allows Maddow to spearhead several multimedia projects, “including books and movies of her choice,” a source told Business Insider.

Maddow was backed in her contract talks by agent Ari Emanuel, the CEO of talent agency holding company Endeavor. Mark Shapiro, who serves as president of Endeavor, told Business Insider that Maddow now has “a much broader deal at NBCUniversal” and noted that she will have a more flexible schedule. CNN, citing multiple sources, reported that “The Rachel Maddow Show” will be reduced from a five-day-a-week program to “more of a weekly format” at some point next year.

Maddow has appeared on the show since 2008, where she has covered mostly political topics, from daily developments to elections and national news. Maddow garnered a Grammy nomination last year for her audiobook, “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth.” Maddow has, however, also faced criticism for focusing so heavily on Trump-Russia stories throughout the Trump era.

MSNBC has not commented on the details of the new contract.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.