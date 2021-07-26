Quinn Becomes First Out Trans Athlete to Compete in the Olympics

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Quinn, a non-binary soccer player, has made history as the first out transgender athlete to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The 25-year-old soccer player is a midfielder for the Canadian women’s national soccer team and OL Reign, a professional women’s soccer team in Tacoma, Washington. On July 21, Quinn participated in Canada’s 1 – 1 draw with Japan in the city of Sapporo. This victory comes at a time when states across the US have introduced legislation that disproportionately targets and prohibits transgender women and girl athletes from playing on college and school sports teams.

In an Instagram post, Quinn praised their accomplishment and acknowledged that work still needs to be done.

“I feel proud seeing ‘Quinn’ up on the lineup and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of this world,” they wrote in a statement. “I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature, Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets.”

They added, “Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their Olympic dreams. The fight isn’t close to over… and I’ll celebrate when we’re all here.”

Quinn will join other trans athletes slated to compete at this year’s Olympic games, including Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman and professional weightlifter hailing from New Zealand, and Chelsea Wolfe, a transgender BMX rider who has snagged a spot as a reserve on the US women’s BMX Freestyle team. In 2o20, Chris Mosier became the first out trans man to compete in the US Olympic Team Trials Men’s 50km Race Walk.

Before coming out as transgender during the pandemic, Quinn was part of the Canadian team that won a bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. A couple of years later, they played at the 2019 World Cup.