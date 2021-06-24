Queer Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Blazes Competition at US Olympic Trials

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Out queer sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is instantly an LGBTQ hero.

Richardson, 21, wooed thousands of spectators on June 19 after winning the women’s 100m race at the US Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon. Donning sun-kissed orange hair and long eyelashes the sprinter blazed the track in 10.86 seconds. She is now heading to Japan for a spot on the US women’s team at the Tokyo Olympics, which has a sporting event scheduled in July.

Following the race, the aspiring Olympic runner opened up to NBC about her family and drive for the sport. During the interview, Richardson lamented about the loss of her mother.

“My family has kept me grounded,” Richardson told NBC. “This year has been crazy for me. Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I’m still here.”

"I just want the world to know that I'm THAT girl." 💥@itskerrii with this ENERGY.#TrackFieldTrials21 | #TokyoOlympics 📺 NBCSN pic.twitter.com/xh0535JfLw — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) June 20, 2021

She added, “I’m still here. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away, and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud. And the fact [is] nobody knows what I go through. Everybody has struggles, and I understand that, but y’all see me on this track, and y’all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis.”

Richardson noted that her girlfriend picked her hair color.

“She said it spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant, and that’s who I am,” Richardson said, according to USA Today.

Before the star stepped off the field, Richardson stressed the value she brings to the competition and her team.