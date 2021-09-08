Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Summer is coming to a close, but you can still stay busy throughout the month of September with a range of queer-friendly activities in the city, including dance parties, painting, comedy, and more.

Keep in mind that most venues require attendees to show proof of vaccination before entering an establishment. Check out our list of options from September 8 through September 22.

Ladyland Festival 2021

When: 7:30 p.m. September 11

Where: Brooklyn Mirage, 140 Stewart Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

Popstar icon Christina Aguilera is poised to headline this year’s queer festival along with a slate of other LGBTQ musicians. Tickets cost around $86 and can be purchased at dice.fm. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

House of Yes: Dance Party

When: 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on September 8

Where: 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New york

The LGBTQ-inclusive dance venue House of Yes is hosting a free weekly party, “Every Body,” to celebrate body positivity. Tickets can be secured on Eventbrite. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Pop Up and Shop Up

When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 12

Where: Winemak’Her Bar, 492 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

LGBTQ artist Armani Dae has launched a pop-up shop where queer shoppers can get everything from food, drinks, art, apparel, jewelry, and more. Visitors can contact the organizer via Instagram for more information.

FOLX Health and Wellness Summit

When: September 7 to October 1

Where: Virtual

FOLX Health is hosting a virtual celebration to highlight the importance of queer and trans holistic care. Some of the event’s speakers include non-binary sex educator Ericka Hart, non-binary advocate Jeffrey Marsh, and LGBTQ organizer Ceyenne Doroshow. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on the folxhealth.com.

Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy

When: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. on September 10

Where: 1717 Broadway, the side door on Cooper Street ground floor entrance, Brooklyn, New York

Watch a slate of emerging and iconic LGBTQ and women comics as they perform at a special indoor comedy event. Tickets are free and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

2021 TLBGQ+ Economic Justice Summit

When: September 11 to September 12

Where: Virtual

The third annual Economic Justice Summit is returning virtually this year to highlight the needs of LGBTQ workers, immigrants, and individuals with disabilities. Event-goers can register for the summit at secure.everyaction.com.

9/11 Memorial and Museum

When: 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on September 11

Where: The Memorial, 180 Greenwich Street, New York

Visitors can find a name on the memorial and pay homage to individuals who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City. The museum will be closed to the public.

September LGBTQ+ Dog Social

When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on September 12

Where: Kensington Dog Run, 397A Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

LGBTQ dog lovers have a chance to meet other queer dog parents at a pup social in Brooklyn. The event is free and more information is available on Eventbrite.

Men Having Babies East Coast Surrogacy Conference and Gay Parenting Expo

When: September 18 to September 19

Where: The Westin New York at Times Square, 270 West 43rd Street, New York

Men Having Babies (MHB) hosts its 17th annual Surrogacy Conference and Gay Parenting Expo, where folks can receive peer advice, expert guidance, and connect with providers and agencies at a resource fair. Tickets start at $75 for prospective parents and can be purchased at menhavingbabies.org.

Pop Up and Vibe

When: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 19

Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York

Visitors can indulge in 80s Motown and funk music, shop with diverse vendors, watch performances, and more while sipping on a free alcoholic drink. Attendees can secure tickets on the shop’s website at popupandvibe.com.

Paint N’ Sip: Bisexuality Visibility Theme

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on September 20

Where: LGBT Network Queens LGBT Center, 35-11 35th Avenue, Queens, New York

The LGBT Network is hosting a paint and sip night for the queer community in Queens. Admission includes paint, brushes, canvases, and wine, while the theme is Bisexuality Visibility Awareness Day, which is on September 23. Visitors can RSVP for the session on Eventbrite.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.