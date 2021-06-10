Conference to Highlight Queer Issues in Television, Streaming

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A virtual conference known as the Pride TV Summit will be held on June 23 to shine a light on LGBTQ issues, representation, and business in the television and streaming industry.

The one-day event, which will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 5:50 p.m., will feature a series of panel discussions about topics spanning from the state of audience viewership for LGBTQ-themed programming to queer representation in Hollywood. Panels about advertising and marketing are also scheduled, including a presentation from GLAAD about visibility and authenticity in advertising.

The conference will also cover a discussion with several TV critics who will be reflecting on the top LGBTQ-themed TV shows last year. Another panel will confront controversial questions about casting queer roles — including when an individual’s sexual orientation is pertinent to starring in a “gay” role as well as what LGBTQ audiences expect in this regard.

Among other topics, a panel early in the afternoon will delve into some of the latest trends in the behavior of queer consumers. That will be followed up with a discussion among senior executives — including folks from Revry, Tubi, Philo, Pluto TV, and Clarity Media Group — who will go over the business of developing queer content and serving various audiences within the LGBTQ community.

The conference will be broken up into six different parts. It will kick off with an opening program at 11 a.m., followed by a series of talks pertaining to LGBTQ consumer advertising starting at 12:25. Beginning at 2 p.m., there will be three panels about serving queer audiences, and participants will then shift to the final stretch of panels, which will showcase LGBTQ-themed content.

At 5:10 p.m., the Pride TV awards — featuring Thomas Roberts of DailyMailTV, MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, and Devin O’Loughlin of RAPP Worldwide — will be distributed across six categories. Luis Sandoval will wrap up the conference with closing remarks at 5:45 p.m.

Learn more about the summit and register for free at PrideTVSummit.com.