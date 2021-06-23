events

Pride Events in NYC: 10 Things to Do in the Final Days of June

Pride Month continues with a range of in-person and virtual events.
With Pride weekend just days away, there are still many ways that queer New Yorkers can show out for Pride Month. Whether it’s celebrating Pride at home or a local bar, opportunities are beginning to open up. Check out our list of options — from Mets Pride to dance parties and more — to keep the rainbows flowing in the final days of June.

Radical Tenderness: Trans for Trans Portraiture

When: June 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Featuring Zackary Drucker, Eliza Steinbock, and Victoria Munro, the New York Historical Society Museum and Library is offering free highlights from four trans and non-binary portrait artists. Learn more about this virtual event at nyhistory.org.

Protect Black Trans Women Rally

When: June 24 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Building at 163 West 125th Street in Harlem

New York Transgender Advocacy Group is hosting a rally to denounce the violence against Black transgender women across the country and demand change.

Boxers NYC Pride 

When: Thursday through Sunday June 24 – June 27

Where: 37 West 20th Street in Manhattan

After the coming out of Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, celebrate Pride at at Boxers NYC sports bar all weekend long. Thursday night will be a RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Six viewing party at 8 p.m.; Friday night will feature DJ Max Damon and Yusef X from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.; Saturday will include the All-Inclusive Latinx party known as Viva La Vida Saturdays from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.; and the festivities will be capped off with a Pride Sunday celebration with DJ JROC from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. Learn more at instagram.com/boxersnyc.

Henrietta Hudson Pride 

When: Friday through Sunday June 25 – June 27

Where: 438 Hudson Street in Manhattan 

Henrietta Hudson is hosting dance parties throughout the final weekend of Pride Month. Friday night’s festivities will begin at 8 p.m. and feature DJ Christie and DJ Rosyq; Saturday’s Pride entertainment begins at 1 p.m. and will include DJ Mo, Queen Levine, and Mary Mac 5 Star; Sunday’s schedule, beginning at 1 p.m., will bring DJ Tikka Masala, Vero-Ma, and Culi. To learn more, visit tickets, visit tinyurl.com/henspride21.

Lambda Lounge Pride

When: Friday through Sunday June 25 – June 27

Where: 2256 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd in Manhattan

Lambda Lounge will host “Feel Good Friday” with DJ Smoove from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.; DJ Max will be on hand for “Maxeed out Saturday” from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.; and DJ MK will lead the “Sunday Closeout” event on Pride Sunday beginning at 10 p.m.

Mets Pride

When: 4:10 p.m.  June 25

Where: Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Queens, New York 

The Mets have a game against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend at Citi Field in celebration of Pride. The teams are gearing up to play a doubleheader. Fans can buy tickets here. 

House of Yes Dance Party: Pride Edition 

When: 11:oo p.m. June 26

Where: Sony Hall at 235 West 46th Street in Manhattan

New York’s legendary queer nightclub is back with a Pride dance party. Club-goers can secure their tickets on Eventbrite.

STARR’s Kids Pride 

When: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. June 27

Where: Hudson River Park, Pier 45, New York 

The transgender advocacy group STARR is hosting a day of family-friendly Pride activities that includes everything from a BBQ to music, and surprise guests. 

Queering Film: A Mini Film Festival in Rainbow Colors

When: 1 p.m. June 27

Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York

The New Women Space is partnering with the Mott Haven Film Festival and MetaDen for a queer film festival. Tickets cost between $10 to $25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Drag Brunch at Rockaway Hotel

When: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.  June 27

Where: The Pool House, 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens

Drag queens Ginger Ladd, Dreama Belle, FiFi DuBois, and Islaya will be featured at a local drag brunch in celebration of Rockaway Pride. Guests can reserve a table on the venue’s website.

