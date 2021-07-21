Podcaster Matt George Dies in Hit-and-Run in Los Angeles

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Mat George, an out gay comedian who co-hosted the podcast “She Rates Dogs,” died on July 17 in a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles, California.

The 26-year-old social media star and co-host was walking on Croft Avenue around 2:20 a.m. when he was struck by a white BMW, causing him to collide with the roadway. The incident was reported by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), though police did not identify the victim by name. The victim’s friend, Michaela Okland, who is also a co-host of “She Rates Dogs,” took to social media that day to confirm George’s death.

“I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article,” Okland wrote in a tweet. “Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally, but the news is already out, and I just can’t do it right now.”

In a statement, authorities added that the driver violated state laws after they failed to stop the car and identify themselves after the accident.

“Paramedics of the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the pedestrian,” the LAPD said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is described as a 26-year-old resident of the state of Arizona.”

In the podcast “She Rates Dogs,” George and Okland dived into everything from dating culture to exes to offering relationship advice.

The LAPD’s investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. The West Traffic Division is seeking tips at (213) 473-023.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.