Faith Soloway, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Faith Soloway (she/her).

Faith is a writer, director, composer, and performer. She wrote for all four seasons of Amazon’s groundbreaking television show “Transparent” and composed all the songs for “Transparent: Musicale Finale.” Her roots are in the musical comedy world. She was the musical director at Second City in Chicago from 1985-1990. During that time, she was also a founding member of The Annoyance Theater where she composed and directed many shows including “Co’ed Prison Sluts,” the longest-running original musical in Chicago.

It was at The Annoyance where she and her sibling Joey co-created “The Real Live Brady Bunch,” which went on to become cult classic theater, touring nationally. In Boston, she was a part of the folk scene and fused her love of folk music and comedy by creating “Schlock Operas” like “Miss Folk America,” and “Jesus Has Two Mommies.”

Faith is currently developing scripts for Amazon and Sony, and working on a stage musical of “Transparent.”

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.

