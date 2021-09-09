Pictures from WorldPride in Copenhagen

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Gay City News had a front row seat at WorldPride!

WorldPride festivities returned in August following a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic — and this year the event was simultaneously hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark, and nearby Malmö, Sweden. It marked the first WorldPride event since New York City played host to WorldPride in 2019.

We captured photos from WorldPride Square, the dance floor, a Human Rights Conference, and other festivities. Attendees were seen enjoying themselves alongside the company of others who joined in on the fun.