Pride

Pictures from WorldPride in Copenhagen

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Playing foosball at WorldPride Square.
Donna Aceto

Gay City News had a front row seat at WorldPride!

WorldPride festivities returned in August following a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic — and this year the event was simultaneously hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark, and nearby Malmö, Sweden. It marked the first WorldPride event since New York City played host to WorldPride in 2019.

We captured photos from WorldPride Square, the dance floor, a Human Rights Conference, and other festivities. Attendees were seen enjoying themselves alongside the company of others who joined in on the fun.

New Yorkers Bruce Pachter, Louis Goldstein, and Shep Wahnon.Donna Aceto
Friends hanging out at WorldPride Square.Donna Aceto
All smiles at WorldPride!Donna Aceto
It’s party time at WorldPride.Donna Aceto
A volunteer serves beers at the hospitality tent.Donna Aceto
The French maids of the queer community pose for a picture.Donna Aceto
A little romance at WorldPride.Donna Aceto
A disco Ball lights up WorldPride Square.Donna Aceto
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark delivers remarks at the Human Rights Conference.Donna Aceto

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Arts

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC