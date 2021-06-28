Photos of Pride Sunday in New York City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Reclaim Pride Coalition and Heritage of Pride, or NYC Pride, hosted different Pride events on June 27 — and plenty of New Yorkers made their way around the city to join in on all the festivities.

Heritage of Pride led a smaller, televised march earlier in the afternoon, while the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March stepped off at Bryant Park at 3 p.m. and concluded at Washington Square Park, where individuals spent hours enjoying music, jumping through fountains, and celebrating Pride. Large crowds also gathered at other spots, including the Stonewall Inn. We captured photos of New Yorkers at Pride events across the city on Sunday: