Photos of Pride Sunday in New York City
The energy on full display!
Donna Aceto
The Reclaim Pride Coalition and Heritage of Pride, or NYC Pride, hosted different Pride events on June 27 — and plenty of New Yorkers made their way around the city to join in on all the festivities.
Heritage of Pride
led a smaller, televised march earlier in the afternoon, while the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March stepped off at Bryant Park at 3 p.m. and concluded at Washington Square Park, where individuals spent hours enjoying music, jumping through fountains, and celebrating Pride. Large crowds also gathered at other spots, including the Stonewall Inn. We captured photos of New Yorkers at Pride events across the city on Sunday:
Black deaf lives matter!
Puppets of LGBTQ icons rise above the crowd at the Queer Liberation March. Donna Aceto
Getting out the message with the bullhorn. Donna Aceto
Enjoying the Washington Square Park fountain after the march from Bryant Park. Donna Aceto
Marchers flock to West Fourth Street to party. Donna Aceto
Pride with friends! Donna Aceto
Hanging from the scaffolding on Christopher Street. Donna Aceto
Emphasizing gender equity at the Queer Liberation March. Donna Aceto
Marchers stretched down countless blocks along Seventh Avenue. Donna Aceto
Six marchers step aside for a quick picture during the Queer Liberation March. Donna Aceto
Rainbows and babies at Pride! Donna Aceto
Fun in — and around — the fountains at Washington Square Park. Michael Luongo
Rainbow cowboy hats. Michael Luongo
A picture-perfect moment! Michael Luongo
Getting a good view of the festivities from the scaffolding. Michael Luongo
Having fun near Stonewall. Michael Luongo
State Attorney General Letitia James dons a rainbow pin. Donna Aceto
Sharing a moment together. Michael Luongo
Tongues out at Madison Square Park near HOP’s march. Michael Luongo
Tents at PrideFest. Michael Luongo
Tim Lunceford-Stevens and husband Mel Stevens ready to kick off the Queer Liberation March. Donna Aceto
Individuals hold up signs delivering important messages of support for marginalized queer folks. Donna Aceto
One of the many different signs on display at the Queer Liberation March. Donna Aceto
Activists Diane Greene-Lent and Leslie Cagan, founding organizer of the Queer Liberation March. Donna Aceto
Jay W. Walker, Kevin Beauchamp and Howard Orlick. Donna Aceto
Tireless activists Eve Proper and Jill Kirschen. Donna Aceto
The Queer Liberation March gets underway. Donna ACeto
Marchers pack in behind the Queer Liberation March banner. Donna Aceto
The Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Tricia Cooke gets the chants going Donna Aceto
All smiles at the Queer Liberation March. Donna Aceto
Ready for the Queer Liberation March! Donna Aceto
Demetre Daskalakis and husband Michael Macneal. Donna Aceto
Mary Magdelene at the beginning of the Queer Liberation March. Michael Luongo
Ready to party at Washington Square Park. Michael Luongo
Locking lips near the Stonewall Inn. Michael Luongo
Enjoying Pride Sunday! Michael Luongo
Marchers volunteer to hold the names of trans and non-binary people who have been killed this year. Donna Aceto
Showing solidarity from above the Queer Liberation March. Matt Tracy
Tons of people cram in under the sun at PrideFest. Matt Tracy
Checking out the music, food, and vendors at PrideFest. Matt Tracy