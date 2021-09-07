Families

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Welcome Two Children

Tat Bellamy-WalkerBy
0
comments
Posted on
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg welcome two babies into their family.
Pete Buttigieg/ Twitter

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg welcomed two babies into their life on September 4, they said in an announcement on Twitter.

The news comes weeks after the couple revealed last month that they are growing their family. The 39-year-old former presidential hopeful and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been eager to expand his family for years. Now, with the arrival of the youngsters, he is excited to introduce them to the world.

“Chasten, and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Buttigieg said in a tweet. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

Rachael Rapinoe, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

Thank You for Coming Out

Last month, the fathers said they were happy to receive an outpouring of support and love along their parenting journey.

“For some time, Chasten, and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” Buttigieg tweeted. “The process isn’t done yet, and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

According to a Washington Post story published last month, the couple had been in touch with some prospective parents — but potential adoption scenarios initially fell through. The couple has been preparing for parenthood with “home studies and parenting workshops, writing up descriptions of their family values and ideal weekends.”

“It’s a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope,” Chasten said, according to the Washington Post. “You think it’s finally happening, and you get so excited, and then it’s gone.”

Earlier this year, Buttigieg made history as the first out gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the US Senate. The couple has been married since 2018 and live in an upscale apartment in Washington, DC.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.

About the Author

Tat Bellamy-Walker

Tat Bellamy-Walker

Tat Bellamy - Walker is Gay City News' digital editor

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Arts

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC