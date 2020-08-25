“The Owl House” Brings Disney’s First Bisexual Lead Character

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“The Owl House,” an animated television series focused on a teen girl who steps into another world, marks Disney’s first show with a bisexual lead character.

Luz, 14, is seen displaying attraction to boys in earlier episodes of the show, which premiered in January of this year. Luz eventually begins to grow closer to another female character, Amity, who is seen dancing with her.

Dana Terrace, the show’s out bisexual creator, got candid on Twitter as she recalled the speed bumps she encountered when trying to introduce a bisexual character.

“In [development] I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast,” Terrace explained. “I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard haha. When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel. I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership.”

Terrace said she wanted to share that story of the show’s development to show others that it is worth it to push for inclusivity.

She added, “Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see!”

The character’s bisexual identity is a refreshing development considering the lack of queer representation in animated television during recent years. GLAAD’s report on diversity in Hollywood productions found that there were two LGBTQ-inclusive animated and family films last year, and GLAAD’s 2019 Studio Responsibility Index found that animated movies produced by major film studios had no LGBTQ characters at all in 2018 for the first time in five years.

“The Owl House,” which has logged one season and been renewed for a second one, joins some other Disney productions featuring queer characters. In Disney’s animated film “Onward,” released earlier this year, Lena Waithe plays the voice of a lesbian character, while a gay character also stars in the comedy/ drama television series “Andi Mack.”

Disney/ Pixar also brought viewers a nine-minute animated short film called “Out,” which focused on a gay man who struggles with his sexuality as he navigates life with his boyfriend, Manuel.

