Man Stabbed on Subway in Homophobic Attack

A man was stabbed in the chest and torso in an anti-LGBTQ attack on a Manhattan subway platform just hours after Pride Sunday in the city, the NYPD said.

The 29-year-old victim was traveling on a 2 train at 3:30 a.m. on June 28 when an unidentified man allegedly began yelling anti-LGBTQ messages in a subway car, authorities said. Shortly after, the suspect lashed out at the victim, saying, “Yo big ass want to sit down with your legs crossed, f****t.” Moments later, the two individuals were embroiled in a verbal dispute that spilled onto the subway platform at Penn Station, police said. The suspect then stabbed the victim with an unknown object during the attack and fled the scene.

Upon returning to the 2 train, the victim discovered lacerations on his body and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. according to police. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, though no arrests have been made.