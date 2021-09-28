NYC’s LGBT Center Hosts Closing Ceremonies for The 275 Challenge

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City’s LGBT Community Center kicked off the 275 Challenge, an in-person fundraising event, on September 25 to help raise money for services at the center.

The event commenced at Pier 84 and featured a bike ride around Manhattan, a walk along the Hudson, and a slate of live performances, including legendary drag artists Witti Repartee and Jacklynn Hyde. According to the press release, participants in the 275 Challenge were encouraged to “challenge themselves physically or creatively over the course of 27.5 days” to support ongoing resources for the LGBTQ community.

In a statement, Glennda Testone, executive director of the New York City LGBT Center, said the center’s services have been especially critical during the pandemic.

“The uncertainty we’re all living through is not going away anytime soon, and that means our community depends on The Center more than ever. Thankfully, people are really embracing The 275 Challenge as a fun way to support The Center and ensure we can be there for those who need us,” Testone said in a statement to Gay City News. “We mean it when we say the sky is the limit! Folks are photographing 275 pieces of street art in New York City, walking 10 miles a day, cycling 275 miles across state lines, or even making 27 micro-quilts.”

She added, “But no matter where we are or what we’re doing, we are all bound together by a determination to make a difference for LGBTQ people.”

Some of the event’s top fundraising teams include Team Banessa, who raised $64,328.50, ADP and Framily, who raised $55,294.46 and Team JP Morgan Chase, who raised $37,163. Since the 275 Challenge began on August 25, event-goers have raised more than half a million dollars.

