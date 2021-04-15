12 Things to Do in Queer NYC April 16-26

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As businesses begin to reopen in New York City, more events are on the horizon and virtual events are also still going strong. Gay City News has curated a list of options — from virtual book launches to panels, queer pop-up shops, and more — to keep yourself busy April 16 through April 26.

Bluestockings: Our Work is Everywhere: A Virtual Launch

When: 7 p.m. Monday, April 19

Where: Virtual

The queer bookstore Bluestockings is inviting artists, readers, and LGBTQ folks to meet Syan Rose, the author behind “Our Work Is Everywhere: An Illustrated Oral History of Queer Resistance,” a comic book that touches on combating white supremacy, sex worker rights, and disability justice. ASL interpretation and live captioning will be provided.

Attendees can send donations through Venmo: OurWorkisEverywhere.

Educational Workshop Series: Human Rights

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 20

Where: Facebook Live

Kiara St. James, the executive director of New York Transgender Advocacy Group, and Matthew McMorrow, the director in the LGBTQ Affairs Office for Governor Andrew Cuomo, will discuss the role of housing in public health.

Bi Talks: Bi Women Panel

When: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21

Where: Zoom

Lauren Duffy, a sexual health expert at the LGBT Foundation; comedian Jordan Gray; and musician Pearl-Natasha are opening up to audiences about their experiences as bisexual women and the struggles facing the community. The panel is free, and attendees can register through Eventbrite.

Hear Me: Voices of the Epidemic Presentation and Ceremonial Fire

When: 7 – 9 p.m. Thursday, April 22

Where: Abrons Art Center, 466 Grand Street, New York

The indigenous art project, Kinstillatory Mappings in Light and Dark Matter, and New York AIDS Memorial will hold a ceremonial fire to honor the HIV/AIDS epidemic’s ongoing impact. There will be music, dance, and poetry from artists and activists. Guests must wear a mask and adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines.

Weekly Stonewall Protests

When: Thursdays, usually at 5 p.m. Check instagram.com/thestonewallprotests for updated information.

Where: Check instagram.com/thestonewallprotests

LGBTQ folks gather every week for vibrant demonstrations hosted by Qween Jean and Joel Rivera.

New Women’s Space: Pop-up shop

When: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25

Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York

The New Women’s Space, an LGBTQ event collective, hosts a socially distanced pop-up shop to support local and small businesses. The event is ideal for anyone seeking beauty, haircare, candles, or even a mini tarot card reading.

Lesbian Visibility Week 2021

When: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, April 26

Where: Streaming live on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch

Lesflicks, a film subscription service for queer women, hosts a live Q&A with Rachel Dax, the writer, and director behind “Time and Again” and “Planet Love,” who will talk about her cinema journey and upcoming projects. Guests can check the calendar for their local timezone.

Queer-y-ing the Arab

When: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday

Where: Apexart, 291 Church Street, New York City

The exhibition explores queerness through Arab culture. Museum-goers can view the artwork virtually or in person. There is a limit of six people in the gallery, but guests must make reservations in advance of their visit.

Illusions The Drag Queen Show

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: 237 West 47th Street, New York City

LGBTQ tourists and New York City natives can get a front-row seat to a burlesque style and comedy drag show, which features some of the best celebrity impersonators. Tickets are starting at $25. Visitors can register through Eventbrite.

Women and LGBTQ Comedy Show

When: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Sundays

Where: EastVille Comedy Club, 487 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

Comedian Ann Van Epps is hosting a special open mic night for queer comics. Tickets are starting at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

LGBTQ Bars

When: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. Thursdays – Fridays

Where: 281 West 12th Street, New York City

Bars are starting to open up across the city, such as Cubbyhole, one of the last lesbians’ bars in the city, which is open on Thursdays and Fridays at 3 p.m. Among other spots back up and running include Boxers’ Chelsea location — at 37 West 20th Street in Manhattan — which is open Monday through Friday beginning at 4 p.m. and on weekends beginning at 1 p.m. In Brooklyn, Metropolitan, which is at 559 Lorimer Street, opens at 3 p.m. daily.

Two Black-owned Harlem LGBTQ bars — Lambda Lounge at 2256 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard and Alibi Lounge at 2376 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard — are also open.

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art

When: Noon. – 6 p.m. Fridays – Sundays

Where: 26 Wooster Street, New York City

The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art has reopened, which means individuals craving queer artwork can finally get an in-person look at new exhibitions from LGBTQ artists.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.