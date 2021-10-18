New York City Anti-Violence Project Hosts Annual Courage Awards

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City Anti-Violence Project (AVP) honored a pair of local leaders at the organization’s annual Courage Awards ceremony on October 14.

AVP, which works to combat violence through education, organizing, and survivor support, awarded former State Senator Thomas Duane and Emil Wilbekin, who founded of Native Son, a platform dedicated to Black gay men. The event was produced virtually and in-person at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, giving attendees the option of enjoying the event from home.

Several LGBTQ leaders were in attendance at the in-person event, including current and former elected officials such as State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan, Councilmember Carlos Menchaca of Brooklyn, and former Brooklyn District Attorney, Comptroller, and Congressmember Elizabeth Holtzman.