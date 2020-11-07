New York Bursts Out in Celebration

The American and Rainbow Flags were joined in celebration.
Donna Aceto

With the announcement Saturday morning that Joe Biden had been elected the 46th president of the United States, across urban America — in New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, among many cities — jubilant Democrats and allies poured into the streets in celebration.

They were cheering the election of Barack Obama’s vice president to the nation’s highest office and the ascension of the first woman to the vice presidency — a woman with roots in both the Black and the Asian-American communities.

But they were also warning the incumbent president, Donald Trump, that he must respect the will of the voters, something he has so far refused to do.

The streets of Manhattan, of course, from Midtown and Times Square to Greenwich Village, were full of Americans happy to see the back side of Trump and his devotees.

A reminder of the importance of immigration issues to the Biden coalition, and also an echo of former President Barack Obama’s refrain “Yes We Can!”Donna Aceto
Have the American people finally unmasked Donald Trump?Donna Aceto
Indeed, they and more than 75 million other Americans did do it.Donna Aceto
The uninstall has begun!Donna Aceto
A reminder, in the face of numerous investigations by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, among others, that Donald Trump, after January 20, will no longer have presidential immunity — or pardon powers.Donna Aceto
Out gay Manhattan State Senator Brad Hoylman.Donna Aceto
Masked but not silent!Donna Aceto
Activists demand that the votes of all Americans be respected.Donna Aceto
The scale tipped blue this time — most importantly in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and likely Arizona, too.Donna Aceto
Out lesbian Leslie Cagan, a longtime peace movement leader.Donna Aceto
Among the crowd committed to Trump’s ouster.Donna Aceto
Proudly waving the stars and stripes.Donna Aceto
A catch phrase turned on the reality show huckster.Donna Aceto
Maya Wiley, a 2021 Democratic mayoral hopeful.Donna Aceto
American freedom depends on respect for the rule of law.Donna Aceto
A timely lesson in democracy for a future voter.Donna Aceto

