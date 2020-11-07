New York Bursts Out in Celebration

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With the announcement Saturday morning that Joe Biden had been elected the 46th president of the United States, across urban America — in New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, among many cities — jubilant Democrats and allies poured into the streets in celebration.

They were cheering the election of Barack Obama’s vice president to the nation’s highest office and the ascension of the first woman to the vice presidency — a woman with roots in both the Black and the Asian-American communities.

But they were also warning the incumbent president, Donald Trump, that he must respect the will of the voters, something he has so far refused to do.

The streets of Manhattan, of course, from Midtown and Times Square to Greenwich Village, were full of Americans happy to see the back side of Trump and his devotees.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.