LGBTQ Events to Ring in the New Year

In the age of COVID, people are celebrating the New Year with fewer crowds, more Zoom calls, and plenty of hope for better days ahead.

Although the pandemic has changed how queer communities are ringing in 2021, there are several of events to keep you connected. Gay City News has curated a list of LGBTQ festivities that allow you to enjoy the New Year while adhering to the state’s social distancing guidelines.

Black Trans Media’s Virtual New Year’s Eve Party

When: 10:30 p.m. (EST) – 12:30 a.m. on December 31, 2020

Where: Zoom and Facebook Live

Black Trans Media’s directors, Sasha Alexander and Olympia Sudan, want to help the world celebrate 2021 with Black trans power, according to a statement on Twitter from the event’s organizers.

The media collective is kicking off the night with a Kwanzaa celebration before highlighting some of their top moments of the year. During the midnight countdown on December 31, organizers said they plan to look back on what made an imprint on Black trans history.

Finally, the organization is hosting a collective visioning session along with a dance party. The Zoom link is specifically for Black and trans, non-binary, or gender-non-conforming people. Everyone is welcome to join the Facebook Live link. For a Zoom link to the event DM Black Trans Media on Twitter or email at blacktransmedia@gmail.com.

House of Yes’ New Year’s Eve Cyber Celebration

When: 9 p.m. on December 31

Where: Zoom

House of Yes — an LGBTQ-friendly nightlife spot in Brooklyn — is hosting a virtual dance party with DJ Eli Escobar. Plus, there will be surprise performances, an epic countdown, and interactive antics with host Pixel and Kandi. Two hours before the event, those who RSVP will receive instructions regarding how to join the virtual party. Learn more and register via Eventbrite.

A virtual Ratchet Realm New Year’s Eve

When: 10 p.m. (EST) – Midnight on January 1, 2021

Where: Zoom

Black, queer creative Jewel the Gem is bringing in the New Year with a virtual Zoom twerk party. During the night, viewers can expect music from DJ Likwuid, a cash prize for winners of the twerk contest, and breakout VIP rooms.

Tickets are $11 for general admission and $22 for a breakout VIP room. Guests can RSVP by DM’ing the event’s Instagram aRatchetRealm .

Queer and Now: Last Call

When: 8:30 p.m. (EST) on December 31, 2020

Where: Zoom

Queer and Now’s show “Last Call” is a virtual trans-inclusive, LGBTQ, and futuristic dance party. Organizers are hosting a New Year’s event filled with drag queens, comedy, dance, and burlesque.

The event’s cover charge is between $10 – $20. Anyone having trouble financing a ticket can request one at a reduced price or for free by contacting wearequeerandnow@gmail.com.

Ticket sales close at 7:30 PM on December 31. You can RSVP here .

Cameron Esposito’s New Year’s Steve

When: 9 p.m. EST on December 31, 2020

Where: Zoom

Performer Cameron Esposito has a New Year’s event that will keep you laughing into 2021. The comedian will host the event along with sets from DeAnne Smith , Dewayne Perkins, and poet Amena Brown . For those who pride sleep on New Years’ Eve, the event will have an early bedtime ball drop. While the event is free, donations via Venmo are encouraged. Party-goers can RSVP for the event here.

The Last Ball of 2020

When: 9 p.m. on December 31

Where: Activists are encouraged to “wear your best sparkle and wear a mask” at the Stonewall Inn for an in-person New Year’s Eve rally, march, and celebration. The organizers behind the event are Joel Rivera and Qween Jean.

LGBTQ New Yorkers protests nukes on New Year

When: Noon on January 1, 2021

Where: Rockaway Beach at Beach 92nd Street

For those seeking to fight for a cause in 2021, LGBTQ activists at the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear (ICAN) Weapons are demanding stronger legislation against nukes.

LGBTQ activists Brendan Fay and Robert Croonquist, NYC based members of 2017 Nobel Peace Laureate ICAN will plunge into the Atlantic Ocean at Far Rockaway to urge the City Council to bring two pieces of nuclear disarmament legislation to the floor for a vote.

Spectators and protestors alike can watch as LGBTQ activists Brendan Fay and Robert Croonquist, who are members of ICAN, jump into the Atlantic Ocean at Far Rockaway.

The event is free and open to the public.