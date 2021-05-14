FX’s “Pride” Docuseries Highlights America’s LGBTQ Rights Movement

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

FX is unveiling a “Pride” mini-series documenting trailblazers in the LGBTQ civil rights movement in the US.

Starting in the 1950s continuing through the 2000s, viewers get an inside look into everything from the FBI’s surveillance of gay people to the fight for marriage equality and the Lavender Scare, a mass effort to expose gay and lesbian government employees publicly. The series also highlights the late civil rights leader Bayard Rustin; writer, poet, and activist Audre Lorde; and out lesbian Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. Additionally, transgender pioneers are featured in the documentary, including Dean Spade, Raquel Willis, Susan Stryker, and more.

Out Black transgender director Yance Ford and out Black lesbian director Cheryl Dunye are among LGBTQ directors examining the fight for queer and trans rights. The documentary is executive produced by Alex Stapleton and VICE Studio’s Danny Gabai, Kama Kaina and Stacy Scripter, and Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Sydney Foos.

During each episode, viewers are blasted to a new decade while a director explains the importance of the given era.

“That was a really big goal of the series for each decade that we did, was to chronicle and highlight the struggles that went through with each decade,” Stapleton told Deadline. “But to also highlight the love and the joy and the spirit and the happiness that communities would find.”

There’s no place for complacency. Get a FIRST LOOK at Pride, FX’s new six-part documentary series that explores the stories of the LGBTQ+ community’s civil rights movement. pic.twitter.com/07XkcXffNy — FX Documentaries (@FXDocs) May 7, 2021

The first three episodes of the six-part documentary show will premiere on May 14 at 8 p.m. Viewers can also watch the show on Hulu.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter