Nevo Zisin, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Nevo Zisin (they/them).

Nevo is a queer, non-binary, Jewish writer, performer, activist and public speaker based in Naarm (Melbourne), Australia. They run workshops in schools and professional development trainings in workplaces around transgender identities. Author of award-winning Finding Nevo (2017), a memoir on gender transition and The Pronoun Lowdown (2021) a useful guidebook on all things related to pronouns.

Their work has appeared in the Australian Writers’ Festival, The Saturday Paper, NGV Magazine, Archer Magazine, Junkee, Kindred – A Queer Australian Young Adult Anthology, SBS, Hack Live, and The Morning Show, amongst others.

They are a mentor for The Pinnacle Foundation, an ambassador for both Wear It Purple and the Victorian Pride Centre, and was one of Out for Australia’s 30 Under 30 for 2019, They are also a member of the “Gender Euphoria” cast — Australia’s largest all-trans and gender diverse show.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.