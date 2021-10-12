Netflix Suspends Trans Employee Who Condemned Dave Chappelle Special

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s anti-trans comedy special on Netflix took a new turn when the subscription-based streaming service suspended a trans employee who condemned the show’s transphobia.

Netflix software engineer Terra Field published a widely-circulated Twitter thread on October 6 criticizing Chappelle’s jokes for attacking the “very validity of transness.” During the special, Chappelle boldly announced that he is a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, or TERF, and stated that “every human being on Earth had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact.” Field pushed back against the comedian’s discriminatory comments in a string of tweets, noting that the rhetoric further incites violence against the trans community.

“Our existence is ‘funny’ to him — and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended,'” she wrote in a tweet. “What we object to is the harm that content like this does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically Black trans women.”

I work at @netflix. Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You're going to hear a lot of talk about "offense". We are not offended 🧵 — Terra Field (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

In another tweet, Field added the names of slain transgender folks who have been targeted by deadly transphobic violence. More than 35 known transgender people, mostly trans women of color, have died due to widespread transphobia this year.

Netflix denied accusations that Field was suspended because of her tweets.

“It is absolutely untrue to say that we have suspended any employees for tweeting about this show,” a Netflix spokesperson told Gay City News. “Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly, and we support their right to do so.”

Netflix claims the suspension results from an ongoing investigation into three employees, including Field, who allegedly crashing a meeting that was reserved for top executives. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the suspension to Gay City News, adding that their actions were “due to the meeting attendance, not the Tweets.”

Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos is still standing behind the controversial special. In a memo obtained by Variety, Sarandos told employees that the streaming giant has no plans of taking down the show from its platforms.

“It never feels good when people are hurting, especially our colleagues, so I wanted to give you some additional context. You should also be aware that some talent may join third parties in asking us to remove the show in the coming days, which we are not going to do,” Sarandos said, according to the memo.

Sarandos added: “Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe ‘The Closer’ crosses that line.”

GLAAD, an LGBTQ media monitoring organization, said Chappelle’s rhetoric will have a negative impact on LGBTQ individuals.

“Netflix has a policy that content ‘designed to incite hate or violence’ is not allowed on the platform, but we all know that anti-LGBTQ content does exactly that,” GLAAD wrote in a tweet. “While Netflix is home to groundbreaking LGBTQ stories, now is the time for Netflix execs to listen to LGBTQ employees, industry leaders, and audiences and commit to living up to their own standards.”

Chappelle, meanwhile, is not backing down.

“If this is what being canceled is, I love it,” Chappelle told an audience at the Hollywood Bowl, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

