Mets to Host Pride Night at Citi Field on June 25

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Mets will host their annual Pride night game on June 25 when the team faces the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader.

The Mets first hosted a Pride night in 2016 and have continued to host it every year except last year — when there were no fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the team is not elaborating on many of the festivities planned for Pride night, some of the proceeds for tickets will be donated to the LGBT Network’s anti-bullying programs, according to the Mets. In previous years the team has offered commemorative Mets Pride T-Shirts and pre-game entertainment outside of the Jackie Robinson Rotunda. Same-sex couples have typically been featured on the kiss cam on Pride night.

While the Mets have drawn praise for hosting the annual Pride event, the team has also sparked criticism for its ties to the fast food chain Chick-fil-A, which has donated millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ politicians and organizations.

In 2019 the team placed large Chick-fil-A advertisements on each foul pole in a move that prompted fans to blast the team — not only for embracing an anti-LGBTQ fast food giant but also for obstructing the view with the bulky ads.

The team’s Pride night event is scheduled one week to the day after the Yankees welcomed the recipients of the annual Yankees-Stonewall scholarship program for five LGBTQ high school students across the city.

The first game of the Mets’ June 25 doubleheader will begin at 4:10 p.m. and the nightcap is slated for 7:40 p.m.