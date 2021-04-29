Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a bigot who made anti-gay statements while attacking a man at a Manhattan CVS on April 24.

A 24-year-old man was entering CVS, located at 5 Pennsylvania Plaza, at around 7 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown man, according to police. The suspect then punched the victim in the back of the head and neck in an unprovoked attack.

During the assault, police say that the suspect said something to the effect of “f—ing gays” and ‘f—-t.’ The suspect then fled the scene on foot westbound on 34th Street towards Ninth Avenue.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from the scene:

This story originally appeared in Gay City News’ sister publication, AMNewYork Metro.