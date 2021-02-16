Madelyn Wils, President and CEO of the The Trust, Discusses Hudson River Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Throughout the pandemic, New York City Parks have been a source of health and wellness for New Yorkers. Hudson River Park’s four-plus miles of open space, which runs from Chambers Street all the way up to West 59th Street, has helped to lift the spirits of New Yorkers experiencing newfound challenges. Madelyn Wils, president and CEO of The Trust, has been responsible for leading the completion of the 550-acre riverfront park and estuarine sanctuary. Wils talks to Schneps Connects about her experience working on developing the West side of Manhattan, the new Piers (57, 97, 26 and 76), and a futuristic-looking floating island park, which is set to open this spring 2021.

