“Love is Everything” Webinar Slated for March 23

Gay City News is hosting a webinar on March 23 at 4 p.m. featuring an open and honest conversation about mothers, love, and diversity.

The event, called “Love is Everything,” will include speakers paired up with their mothers for a discussion about the diverse nature of families. The event will feature Robert Alario, who is the president and CEO of Holy Fit, along with his mother, Carole, and they will be joined by Desmond Napoles, a teen drag star known as Desmond is Amazing, who will be accompanied by his mother, Wendy Napoles.

Desmond earned the Youth Award at the Gay City News Impact Awards event last year.

The event is free to the public but attendees must register to attend. Those who would like to attend can click here to register.