Although Pride Month is over, there are still plenty of LGBTQ events slated throughout the Fourth of July and beyond. Whether you’re interested in a virtual book club or a queer event showcase, there are many ways to stay connected to friends, family, and community. Check out our list of options — from fireworks to circus sideshows, parties, comedy, and more — from July 1 through July 14.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Viewing Party

When: 8 p.m. on July 1

Where: In The Blue Room, Good Judy, 563 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn

Drag performers Angelica Sundae and Nova JJ are hosting a special debut of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars.” Tables for the event start at $15, while standing room tickets are $10. Event-goers can secure a spot on Eventbrite.

“Into The Unknown” A Queer Ritual Performance Showcase

When: 8 p.m. on July 1

Where: The Broadway, 1272 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York

A diverse cast of performers is showing off their talents at a music venue in Brooklyn. According to organizers, the evening will conclude with a dance party. Attendees can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

Mister at the Woods

When: Wednesdays 10 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Where: 48 South 4th Street, Brooklyn

The LGBTQ dance party “Mister at the Woods” is back after a year-long hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees can get ready for tarot and some of the hottest mixes. Best of all, there’s no cover.

Coney Island Circus Sideshow

When: 1 p.m. July 2 to July 4

Where: 1208 Surf Avenue, Coney Island, Brooklyn

Spectators can marvel at a range of classic acts and quirky performers at the Coney Island Circus Sideshow. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids under the age of 12 years old.

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:25 p.m. on July 4

Where: FDR Drive in Manhattan with entry points at East 23rd, East 34th, and East 42nd Streets

Fully vaccinated spectators are welcome to view a vibrant fireworks show highlighting the New York City Skyline. According to the site’s accessibility guidelines, individuals with disabilities can enter at East 34th Street. Individuals can also watch the celebration from home on NBC from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy

When: 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on July 9

Where: 1717 Broadway, the side door on Cooper Street ground floor entrance, Brooklyn, New York

Watch a slate of emerging and iconic LGBTQ and women comics as they perform at a special indoor comedy event. Tickets are free and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Queer Art Summerfest ’21

When: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. July 10

Where: 3 Dollar Bill 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, New York

Queer artists, drag entertainers, and business owners plan to use the LGBTQ festival to highlight their creative work. Entry is free.

Bluestockings Feminist Book Club

When: 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. July 11

Where: Virtual

This month, book worms are diving into Mariame Kaba’s book “We Do This Till We Free Us: Abolitionist Organizing and Transforming Justice.” To RSVP for the book club, attendees can register online.

Trans Latinx March

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 12

Where: Corona Plaza, Queens

Trans activists are hosting the 10th annual Trans Latinx March to denounce transphobia and homophobia.

To End a Plague: Book Launch

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 13

Where: The Springs, 224 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, New York

Author and HIV/AIDS journalist Emily Bass will discuss the history behind her latest book, “To End A Plague: America’s Fight to Defeat AIDS in Africa.” Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

