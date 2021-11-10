LGBT Community Center Hosts Annual Women’s Event

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Several leaders and organizations were honored at the LGBT Community Center’s Women’s Event in Manhattan on November 6. The gathering, which took place at 583 Park Avenue, serves as an annual fundraiser to support programs at The LGBT Community Center.

Author Roxane Gay accepted the Community Impact Award, pop star Kim Petras was given the Trailblazer Award, and Morgan Stanley received the the Corporate Impact Award. Gay was commended for her work as a storyteller who has pushed against the status quo.

“One thing I have known to be true, throughout my life, is that words, when used fiercely, can be incredibly powerful,” Gay said in a written statement ahead of the event. “And for those of us who are marginalized, fierce words are, all too often, all we have to make our voices heard, to demand change. As a writer, I have done what I can to use my voice to create change within the communities I am a part of. It has been the greatest blessing that so many people have found resonance in what I have to say. It is also incredibly gratifying when my work is recognized. I am honored to be receiving the Community Impact Award. I see it as a call to action, and I will answer that call.”

Petras was acknowledged for serving as a role model for LGBTQ youth and for her historic performance earlier this year when she became the first out trans woman to perform on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“I am thrilled to be recognized by The Center, because I feel a strong similarity in what we bring to our audiences,” Petras said in a written statement. “We both provide something people can connect with — I try to create connection through my music, and The Center is a source of connection for fellow LGBTQ community members through its physical space and the services it provides.

Susan Reid, who is Morgan Stanley’s Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion, accepted the honor for Morgan Stanley, which was praised for providing opportunities for women. Tatiana B. Martin, a community member of the LGBT Community Center, also delivered remarks during the event.