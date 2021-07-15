John Paul Brammer, Thank You For Coming Out (at the J)

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, in collaboration with Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) and their podcast, Thank You For Coming Out, is presenting a conversation series that amplifies underrepresented voices from a wide spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community. The universal themes will surprise, enlighten, and inspire you. Our first guest for this special series is John Paul Brammer (he/him).

Brammer is an author, illustrator, and columnist from rural Oklahoma currently living in Brooklyn. He runs the popular advice column ¡Hola Papi! on Substack (HolaPapi.substack.com), which is syndicated in New York Magazine’s The Cut. His work, including essays, short fiction, and illustrations, has appeared in The Washington Post, Food & Wine, Catapult, Business Insider, and many more. ¡Hola Papi! is his first book.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.