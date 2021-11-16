Joel Perez, Thank You For Coming Out

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Joel Perez (he/him).

Joel is an award-winning actor and writer living in NYC. His theater work includes “Fun Home” (Broadway), “Kiss My Aztec!” (La Jolla Playhouse) and “Sweet Charity” (New Group; Lortel Award). His TV work includes “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!” (NBC), “Person of Interest” (CBS) and “Odd Mom Out” (Bravo). He performed with the UCB Maude sketch team “Peach” and for the musical theater sketch show “SHIZ.” His writing includes “The Black Beans Project” (The Huntington Theatre), “Playing With Myself” (Ars Nova), and “The Church of the Holy Glory” (Ars Nova ANTFest). He is a 2021 WarnerMedia 150 Artist Grant recipient for his original comedy pilot “You’re Tired, You’re Poor.” He is the winner of the 2021 Voces Latinx National Playwriting Competition for his play “From the Fountain.” He is a 2019 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellow in Playwriting from NYFA. Follow him at @misterjoelperez.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.

Listen to the podcast below: