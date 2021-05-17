Jake Cornell, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Jake Cornell (he/him/his).

Jake is a Brooklyn-based comedian and actor known for his characters such as Melissany, Gay Brooklyn father, and chef Keith. Check him out on Instagram and TikTok @jakewcornell.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.