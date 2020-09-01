House of Yes Loses Liquor License for Violating COVID-19 Rules

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The beloved Bushwick nightclub House of Yes has closed temporarily after state authorities suspended its liquor license for skirting COVID-19 regulations, its owners announced.

“Unfortunately, our liquor license was suspended yesterday by the State Liquor Authority (SLA),” the owners wrote in an Aug. 28 Instagram post. “Therefore, we will be temporarily closed while we focus on doing everything in our power to work with the SLA in good faith to restore our license and reopen.⁠”

House of Yes is a popular nightlife spot among queer New Yorkers and bills itself as a safe space free of judgment. In normal times, the space typically hosts a range of events ranging from performances to dance parties and more.

State investigators knocked the club’s outdoor dining area, located on the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Jefferson Street, for offering food-to-order from a sister restaurant — violating Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s July 16 rule requiring bars to serve food with every drink order, the owners said.

“Unfortunately we learned that this does not comply with the technical requirement of our license,” the owners said.