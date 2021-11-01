Halloween Parade Returns to the Village

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Trick or treat!

The annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade stormed back to the streets on October 31 after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Folks of all ages sported creative, scary, and even hilarious costumes as they made their way up Sixth Avenue for the first time since 2019. The costumes featured characters from classic films as well as timely outfits reflecting the modern-day world — including a duo who simply dressed up as COVID-19.

Celebrity figures of the past were also well-represented, including the late Ruth Bader Gisburg and Michael Jackson.

