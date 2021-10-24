Gays Against Guns Visits the Soul Box Project in DC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Members of Gays Against Guns traveled to Washington, DC, on October 17 to work alongside the Soul Box Project, which is a group that collects and displays hand-folded origami boxes to bring attention to gun violence in the United States.

Soul Box Project’s features more than 200,000 “soul boxes” representing individuals who have died due to gun violence throughout the last three years.

During the weekend demonstration, members of Gays Against Guns also stumbled upon stenciled messages from another anti-gun violence organization known as Take Concrete Action.