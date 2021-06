Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The community convened at the Christopher Street Pier and marched to the Stonewall Inn on June 12 to honor the 49 people who were killed at the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando five years ago.

Members of Gays Against Guns and other individuals stood as “Human Beings” representing each of the individuals who died in the shooting on June 12, 2016 when 29-year-old Omar Mateen opened fire at Pulse during a Latinx night. The “humans” each held a photo and biography of a person who died.