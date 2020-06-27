Gay City Webinar Explores Non-Profits Rising to COVID’s Challenge

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The COVID-19 crisis shuttered LGBTQ non-profit services across New York City, curbing public gatherings, making it more difficult for them to serve their clients and their needs and to host events to raise needed funds.

At the same time, many groups have found that the demand for their services increased dramatically given the vulnerabilities many New Yorkers face.

A June 30 free Gay City News webinar conference will explore how leading LGBTQ non-profits in New York have coped, what challenges lie ahead when the pandemic passes or if it resurges, and what longer-term lessons are there from this tragic period.

Panelist include Alex Roque, the new president and executive director of the Ali Forney Center, which provides housing and social services for homeless queer youth across the five boroughs, Carmen Neely, who co-founded and is president of Harlem Pride, Floyd Rumohr, the chief executive officer of the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, Sean Coleman, the founder and executive director of Destination Tomorrow, an LGBTQ services center in the Bronx, and Emmett Findley, the communications director at God’s Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to home-bound New Yorkers dealing with chronic diseases, including HIV and cancer.

Also joining the panel will be Ineke Mushovic, executive director of Movement Advancement Project, a nationwide group that examines and provides strategic direction to non-profit and other advocacy groups that serve LGBTQ communities across the US.

The panel will be moderated by Paul Schindler, the founding editor-in-chief of Gay City News.

The webinar is sponsored by AARP New York City, MetroPlus Health, NYC Health + Hospitals/ Kings County, Apicha Community Health Center, and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

The webinar begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, and will run for roughly 75 minutes.

To register for this important conversation, visit tinyurl.com/yao5tu5p.