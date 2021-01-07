Gay City News Weekender: 7 Things to Do This Weekend in Queer NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Planning an eventful weekend can be especially challenging during a pandemic that has robbed us of quality time with others.

But even in the face of chaos, there are some queer-friendly events to consider as you plan the second weekend of the year. Folks can dive into everything from workshops to queerantine happy hours — and virtual events are unsurprisingly leading the way. Gay City News has curated a list of events below to help make this weekend a bit brighter.

Bisexual+ Social & Discussion Group by BiRequest

When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, January 8

Where: Zoom

Anyone who identifies as bisexual or anywhere on the multi-gender attraction spectrum can join BiRequest’s social and discussion group to talk, find support, and share advice. The discussions are moderated and focused on a topic.

For more information about this free event, attendees can join their group on Meetup. You can also join the group’s Zoom here.

Queerantine Happy Hour

When: 7 p.m. Friday, January 8

Where: Zoom

Even without a global pandemic, there is a lack of safe spaces for queer women of color to hang out. But, this New York City-based group — Professional Bi and Lesbian Women of Color — is changing that with their virtual happy hour series for Black and Brown women.

The happy hours are free and for members only. Attendees can request to join and RSVP here.

Homoground: Focus/Time: A Queer Virtual Space to Work

When: Fridays 3-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Zoom

The queer podcast Homoground and other queer groups has launched a virtual space for LGBTQ people to work on their creative projects. The event, which is supported by the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, is moderated and attendees can expect to have two 40 – 50-minute blocks of focus time. There’s a short bathroom break in between. According to the event’s organizers, they are ending the session with a social hour as well as a celebration of the day’s accomplishments.

You can RSVP for the event here.

Lambda Independent Democrats of Brooklyn

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, January 8

Where: Facebook Live

Brooklyn’s LGBTQ political group is hosting a panel with LGBTQ City Council candidates. The meet and greet will feature LGBTQ 2021 hopefuls Crystal Hudson, Josh Pierre, Jacqui Painter, and Wilfredo Florentino. Brooklyn district leader Jesse Pierce will host the event. After the event, guests will receive a Zoom link to their happy hour. You can RSVP for the event here.

QTPOC Meditation: 2021 Intention Setting

When: Saturday, January 9

Where: Online

Rest for Resistance, a New York City-based mental health-driven LGBTQ organization, has organized an appointment-only, virtual intention setting workshop to help queer and trans people of color move through the New Year with focus. According to the group’s site, these sessions include a meditation as well as a “guided discussion around what growth, focus, and self-care this upcoming year may bring for you.”

Sessions start at $75 and can be reserved on the organization’s website. Sliding scale options are also available.

Off the Binary Safe Space Discussion

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 9

Where: Zoom

The Bluestocking Bookstore Café & Activist Center, a queer coffee shop and bookstore on the Lower East Side, curated a digital group for all genders outside of the binary. The Zoom meeting is for gender-fluid, bigender, two-spirit, and other people under the non-binary umbrella. This safe space is especially helpful for anyone who wants to meet new people while adhering to the state’s social distancing guidelines.

This group is free. To get the Zoom link for this event, please RSVP here.

LGBTQ Yoga Workshop

When: Sunday, January 10 from 7-7:30 pm

Where: Zoom

Kirsten Adorian spearheads this weekly virtual yoga workshop, where folks will explore fundamentals, try modifications, and discuss yoga’s impact on the body. The event aims to focus on creating a less intimidating and more accessible environment for those seeking to enjoy yoga. To learn more, click here or email the host at adoriank@gmail.com.

To submit an event for the Gay City News Weekender, email editor@gaycitynews.com. To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.