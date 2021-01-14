Gay City News Weekender: 7 Things to Do in Queer NYC Jan. 15-17

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Although in-person events are scarce due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of queer options to consider as you plan your weekend.

Gay City News has curated a list of options below — including queerantine happy hours, art galleries, and more — to keep you occupied throughout the weekend of January 15 through January 17.

Queer Art Exhibition

When: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, January 15

Where: Bortolami Gallery, 39 Walker Street in Manhattan

The Bortolami Gallery is featuring a solo exhibition of Patrick Angus’ paintings and drawings. Angus’ work “Patrick Angus (1953-1992)” explores intimate depictions of gay men. The work was originally part of a collection from the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in Manhattan, which gathers and preserves LGBTQ art.

No appointments are required, but social distancing and a mask are necessary for entry.

Queerantine Happy Hour

When: 7 p.m. Friday, January 15

Where: Zoom

Even without a global pandemic, there is a lack of safe spaces for queer women of color to hang out. But this New York City-based group — Professional Bi and Lesbian Women of Color — is changing that with their virtual happy hour series for Black and Brown women.

The happy hours are free and for members only. Attendees can request to join and RSVP here.

House of Yes: Digital Dance Party

When: 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. Friday, January 15

Where: Zoom

This free virtual dance party is hosted by the Brooklyn Latinx crew Rosa Perreo. The dance party will feature a “new generation” of reggaeton and electronic music.

Party-goers can register directly on Zoom.

Tell 69: Blow It

When: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 16

Where: Zoom

Performer and director Drae Campbell is hosting a virtual and queer storytelling show. The show is supported by the Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, a queer cultural center and bookstore in New York. The event will feature Dusty Childers, Sammie James, and Joey Kipp.

The event is free, but there is a suggested donation of $10. You must register on Eventbrite to receive the Zoom meeting link.

Bisexual+ Trivia Game & Drinks by BiRequest

When: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, January 16

Where: Zoom

BiRequest, a group for people under the bi/pansexual umbrella, is hosting a virtual bisexual trivia game. The game will test your knowledge of queer and bisexual culture. According to the event’s posting, there will be breaks to chat and sip beverages.

If you would like to submit any Bi+ trivia questions you can submit here. Participants can attend using the event’s Zoom link.

Sacred Morning Ritual

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sunday, January 17

Where: Virtual event

The New Women’s Space is hosting a virtual astrological workshop. The workshop is led by Jazmin Kylene, a media journalist and spiritual counselor, who will break down everything from astrological weather to the importance of lunar cycles.

Tickets for the event are between $5 – $15. You can register for the event here.

Queer Figure Drawing

When: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, January 17

Where: Virtual event

The New Women’s Space is hosting a figure drawing class. Newcomers and advanced artists alike are welcome to learn new drawing tips. According to organizers, participants can share their work at the end and give or receive critique.

Tickets for the event range from $7 -$15. You can register for the event here.

To submit an event for the Gay City News Weekender, email editor@gaycitynews.com. To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.