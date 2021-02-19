Gay City News Weekender: 7 Things to Do in Queer NYC Feb. 19-21

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s the weekend again! Virtual events are on tap all weekend long, including dance parties, drag bingo, queer storytelling, and an event honoring the late Audre Lorde. An in-person comedy event for queer women is also slated for Sunday evening. If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got a roundup of events slated for February 19 through February 21.

Club Quarantine Dance Party

When: Friday, February 19 at 6 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Join Alice Gas, Big Freedia, Casey MQ, Dr. Rubinstein, Kevin Aviance, Lotic, Midland, Physical Therapy, Rui Ho, and Total Freedom for Club Quarantine’s queer online dance party. Request an invite here.

Drag Queen Food and Drink Delivery

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Delivery

The Rosemont is providing customers with a curbside drag performance along with an order of food or drink. Customers ordering delivery can expect a show from the eatery’s resident drag queen, Magenta.

The lounge is taking orders via direct message on Instagram.

Pillars of Audre Lorde: Joy, Safety, Healing, and Liberation

When: Saturday, February 20 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Just days after what would have been Audre Lorde’s 87th birthday, the Audre Lorde Project is celebrating the late poet, writer, and activist’s work, art, vision, and values in a Zoom event. There will be performances, digital healing, and a keynote speech from Alexis Pauline Gumbs. To attend, RSVP at alp.org/4pillars.

Linda Loves Bingo

When: Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Drag personality Linda Simpson hosts a virtual event every Saturday featuring bingo, speakers, laughs, and prizes. Folks from all over are allowed to attend, but prizes are shipped via mail and only can ship to addresses in the US. It costs $10 to participate. Sign up here.

Latin Hip Hop Class

When: Friday, February 20 at 4 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Elevate your workout at this weekend at Speaking Queen Fitness’ dance class featuring music from Daddy Yankee, Pitbull, J. Balvin, Shakira, Becky G., and others. The classes are free and those who wish to attend can use the discount code LUV_2424#. For information, contact Speaking Queen Fitness at speakingqueenfitness@gmail.com. Sign up here.

Queer Storytelling: Rose-Colored Glasses When: Saturday, February 20 at 6 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Queer New Yorkers are huddling for an evening of storytelling led by Drae Campbell at the Bureau of General Services—Queer Division. This week’s event features Mariel Reyes, Patric Prado, Yunique, and Dirty Lola. It is free, but the suggested donation is $10 and those who want to attend must register. Click here to learn more and register here.

All-Female and LGBTQ Open Mic When: Sunday, February 21 at 6 p.m.

Where: Eastville Comedy Club

Join the audience for an in-person open mic comedy night in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. The event, hosted by Ann Van Epps, is all-female and LGBTQ and costs $10 for admission — and it is only 25 percent capacity. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

To submit an event for the Gay City News Weekender, email editor@gaycitynews.com. To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.