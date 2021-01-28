Gay City News Weekender: 6 Things to Do in Queer NYC Jan. 29-31

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It can be especially hard to find LGBTQ-affirming spaces during a pandemic, but there are several virtual options to keep you in the community.

Gay City News has curated a list of options below — including queer comedy, workshops, and more — to keep you busy throughout the weekend of January 29 through January 31.

House of Yes: Heels Heels Heels

When: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, January 29

Where: Zoom

House of Yes is hosting a virtual choreography class taught by resident performers Beatriz BB and Thomas Ciccone. Organizers recommend dancers wear comfy clothes and heels.

Tickets are $10. You can register directly on Eventbrite.

Homoground: Focus/Time: A Queer Virtual Space to Work

When: Fridays 3-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Zoom

The queer podcast Homoground and other queer groups have launched a virtual space for LGBTQ people to work on their creative projects. The event, which is supported by the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, is moderated and attendees can expect to have two 40 – 50-minute blocks of focus time. There’s a short bathroom break in between. According to the event’s organizers, they are ending the session with a social hour as well as a celebration of the day’s accomplishments.

You can RSVP for the event here.

VIRTUAL: Queer Community Book Club

When: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30

Where: Zoom

The Queer Community Book Club is hosting a reading of “Transgender History” by Susan Stryker. The club features the work of queer and transgender writers.

The book club is free. Guests can RSVP online at the Loft LGBTQ Community Center.

Laugh A Minute

When: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Saturday, January 30

Where: Virtual event

The New Women’s Space has created a virtual comedy line up for femme, queer, trans, and gender-non-conforming comics. The event’s organizers pledge this is a safe and inclusive space away from misogynistic humor.

Individuals hoping to perform can email clips of their latest stand up work to hello@newwomenspace.com. Tickets for the event range from $5 – $20. You can register on Eventbrite.

Queerness and Hinduism Panel

When: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, January 31

Where: Virtual event

Stanford University is hosting a panel of LGBTQ advocates discussing their relationship with faith, inclusion, and religion. The event’s speakers include Sonal Giani, an LGBTQ activist and filmmaker, Raja Gopal Bhattar, a leader in higher education, and Harish Iyer, a human rights activist.

Tickets are free. You can register directly on Eventbrite.

Trans Masculinity: Trans Relationships

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, January 31

Where: Instagram Live

LGBTQ activists are hosting a virtual chat about navigating relationships as a transgender person. Attendees can watch the event live on the Instagram page @SunnyWolfMarks.

