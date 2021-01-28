Gay City News Weekender: 6 Things to Do in Queer NYC Jan. 29-31

It can be especially hard to find LGBTQ-affirming spaces during a pandemic, but there are several virtual options to keep you in the community.
Gay City News has curated a list of options below — including queer comedy, workshops, and more — to keep you busy throughout the weekend of January 29 through January 31.
House of Yes: Heels Heels Heels
When: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, January 29
Where: Zoom
House of Yes is hosting a virtual choreography class taught by resident performers Beatriz BB and Thomas Ciccone. Organizers recommend dancers wear comfy clothes and heels.
Tickets are $10. You can register directly on Eventbrite.
Homoground: Focus/Time: A Queer Virtual Space to Work
When: Fridays 3-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Zoom
The queer podcast Homoground and other queer groups have launched a virtual space for LGBTQ people to work on their creative projects. The event, which is supported by the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, is moderated and attendees can expect to have two 40 – 50-minute blocks of focus time. There’s a short bathroom break in between. According to the event’s organizers, they are ending the session with a social hour as well as a celebration of the day’s accomplishments.
You can RSVP for the event here.
VIRTUAL: Queer Community Book Club
When: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30
Where: Zoom
The Queer Community Book Club is hosting a reading of “Transgender History” by Susan Stryker. The club features the work of queer and transgender writers.
The book club is free. Guests can RSVP online at the Loft LGBTQ Community Center.
Laugh A Minute
When: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Saturday, January 30
Where: Virtual event
The New Women’s Space has created a virtual comedy line up for femme, queer, trans, and gender-non-conforming comics. The event’s organizers pledge this is a safe and inclusive space away from misogynistic humor.
Individuals hoping to perform can email clips of their latest stand up work to hello@newwomenspace.com. Tickets for the event range from $5 – $20. You can register on Eventbrite.
Queerness and Hinduism Panel
When: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sunday, January 31
Where: Virtual event
Stanford University is hosting a panel of LGBTQ advocates discussing their relationship with faith, inclusion, and religion. The event’s speakers include Sonal Giani, an LGBTQ activist and filmmaker, Raja Gopal Bhattar, a leader in higher education, and Harish Iyer, a human rights activist.
Tickets are free. You can register directly on Eventbrite.
Trans Masculinity: Trans Relationships
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, January 31
Where: Instagram Live
LGBTQ activists are hosting a virtual chat about navigating relationships as a transgender person. Attendees can watch the event live on the Instagram page @SunnyWolfMarks.
To submit an event for the Gay City News Weekender, email editor@gaycitynews.com. To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.