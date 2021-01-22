Gay City News Weekender: 6 Things to Do in Queer NYC Jan. 22-24

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage throughout New York, in-person events are limited — but you can still stay active thanks to a series of virtual options.

Gay City News has curated a list of options below — including queer comedy, films, and more — to keep you busy throughout the weekend of January 22 through January 24.

Queer Performance Film

When: 8 p.m. Friday, January 22

Where: LeslieLohman.org

The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in Manhattan is virtually premiering Rashaad Newsome’s new film, Black Magic, on their website. According to the museum, the film honors the “resiliency and strength of the Black queer community.”

Queerantine Happy Hour

When: 7 p.m. Friday, January 22

Where: Zoom

Even without a global pandemic, there is a lack of safe spaces for queer women of color to hang out. But this New York City-based group — Professional Bi and Lesbian Women of Color — is changing that with their virtual happy hour series for Black and Brown women.

The happy hours are free and for members only. Attendees can request to join and RSVP here.

Queer/Trans/GNC Yoga Workshop

When: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, January 23

Where: Virtual

In this workshop, transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary people are provided a safe space to relax their bodies and build community. Yogis can expect to learn new stretches, the history of the ancient practice, and meditation techniques.

Tickets are sliding scale and start at $15. You can buy tickets here.

Thank You For Everything: House of Yes 5-Year Anniversary

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, January 23

Where: Zoom

House of Yes is celebrating five years in business with a virtual dance party. The cyber fiesta is hosted by PIXEL and will feature “surprise performance moments.”

Party-goers can register directly on Eventbrite.

Queerotica: Winter Edition

When: 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, January 23

Where: Zoom

The Strand Book Store is hosting a virtual comedy hour, where event organizers are highlighting queer sex history in each act. Tickets are available online for $5. Participants can register on Eventbrite.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.

Downtown ’80s Queer Art Crawl

When: 2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Sunday, January 24

Where: Zoom

This Zoom-based tour is going back in time to the 1980s with a spotlight on the downtown art scene and its ties to the LGBTQ community. The tour will highlight the work of Peter Hujar, David Wojnarowicz, and Robert Mapplethorpe, among others. The event will also examine the work of Keith Haring, whose AIDS activism lives on long after his passing.

Tickets are $12 on eventbrite.