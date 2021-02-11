Gay City News Weekender: 5 Things to Do in Queer NYC Feb. 12-14

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Although the pandemic may have put a wedge in your Valentine’s Day plans, there are several events to keep yourself busy for the weekend — from queer dance parties to romantic pop-up shops, virtual storytelling hours, and more.

Gay City News has curated a list of options below to help you prepare for the weekend of February 12 through February 14.

A Virtual Ratchet Realm: Red Light Special

When: 10 p.m. – Midnight on Friday, February 12

Where: Zoom

Black, queer creative Jewel the Gem is bringing in Valentine’s Day weekend with a virtual Zoom twerk party. During the night, viewers can expect music from DJ Likwuid, a cash prize for winners of the twerking contest, and breakout VIP rooms.

Tickets are $11 for general admission, $22 for a breakout VIP room, and $100 for a red light special with Jewel the Gem. Party-goers can Venmo jewel-cadet for tickets.

Drag Queen Food and Drink Delivery

When: 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: In-person

The Rosemont is providing customers with a curbside drag performance along with an order of food or drink. Customers ordering delivery can expect a show from the eatery’s resident drag queen, Magenta.

The lounge is taking orders via direct message on Instagram.

Love Thy Neighbor: Socially-Distanced Pop-Up Shop

When: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday, February 12 and Sunday, February 14

Where: 188 Woodpoint Road Brooklyn, New York

The New Women’s Space has created a pop-up shop to highlight small businesses run by LGBTQ people of color. This is a free, in-person event where customers can shop for almost everything from beauty supplies to skincare products.

You can register for a free ticket here.

LGBTQ New Yorkers Protest for Safer Shelters

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 12

Where: Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Monument in Harlem

For those seeking to fight for a cause ahead of Valentine’s Day, Justice for LGBTQ+ is protesting against the violence facing LGBTQ people in shelters. Participants are required to wear a mask and adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines.

Bureau of General Services — Queer Division: LGBTQ Pioneer Storytelling Hour When: 6 p.m. Saturday, February 13

Where: Zoom

Drag performer and world-renowned Cockette Rumi Missabu is sharing the history of Madame Spivy, a LGBTQ pioneer and actress, at the LGBTQ bookstore, Bureau of General Services — Queer Division.

Attendees can register for the discussion on Eventbrite. The Bureau suggests a donation of $5.

