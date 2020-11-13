Gay City News Seeks Digital Editor/ Reporter

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Gay City News is hiring a reporter and digital editor tasked with maintaining a digital-first approach to reporting on stories of interest to the LGBTQ community in New York City and beyond.

The reporter will contribute to building Gay City News’ prominent digital presence in daily news postings while assisting in the production of the newspaper’s print edition every other Wednesday.

Candidates should be skilled writers with a firm grasp of the queer landscape in New York, politically and otherwise, as well as of the community’s agenda and challenges nationwide and around the world. They should be conversant with leading social media platforms, e-newsletter creation, SEO best practices, and tracking trends in digital traffic. Experience with content management systems such as WordPress is ideal.

Coverage responsibilities range from feature pieces to breaking news articles, and the reporter should anticipate tackling multiple topics daily — in areas from politics, crime, and health to entertainment and community events. Responsibilities include some on-the-scene reporting on evenings and weekends.

Gay City News is owned by Schneps Media, whose benefits include healthcare and dental coverage and a 401k program.

Candidates of diverse backgrounds, including racial and ethnic minorities, women, transgender and non-binary individuals, and people living with disabilities are highly encouraged to apply.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to email their résumé, four samples of your reporting, and a cover letter to editor@gaycitynews.com.