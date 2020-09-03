Gay City News Impact Awards: Socially Distant & Virtual September 24

Gay City News Impact Awards

Gay City News originally planned to host its fifth annual tribute to leaders and allies who have made significant contributions to the LGBTQ community on March 26 at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City. When COVID-19 struck the city in early March we postponed, hopeful that a September 24 rescheduling would be ample time to weather the crisis.

Of course, we’re not out of the woods yet, but Gay City News and Schneps Media, our parent company, were determined to move forward.

The solution? A virtual celebration in the open-air setting of the Ravel’s sixth floor penthouse overlooking the Queensboro Bridge and the Manhattan skyline.

This week, our honorees arrived there one at a time to accept their award and deliver inspiring messages — informed by their committed activism — that will resonate with everyone in this very challenging time.

The celebration will be aired online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24 — and viewers will not only be able to enjoy a beautiful video presentation, they will also be able to participate.

The Impact Awards platform will allow attendees to post congratulatory messages to the honorees, and an accompanying app will allow them to engage not only with the awardees but also network with other viewers in attendance. A pop-up trivia contest will give participants the chance to win a $250 gift card.

Registration for the evening webcast is free at gaycitynews.com/impactawards. The event hashtags are #gaycitynews and #gaycitynewsimpactawards.

The presenting sponsor for the evening is MetroPlus Health Plan. Additional sponsoring organizations are Amida Care, the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, First Central Savings Bank, and TD Bank. Attendees can visit the sponsors’ virtual exhibition booths, and are encouraged to tell them you stopped by as a way of thanking them for their support for this community-building evening.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the GRIOT Circle, the nation’s only non-profit created to serve the needs of LGBTQ elders of color.

The 2020 Gay City News Impact Award honorees are:

Katherine Acey & José Albino
GRIOT Circle

Jared Arader
Lambda Independent Democrats

Dr. Mark Baehser
NYC Health + Hospitals/ Gotham Health, Judson

Kate Barnhart
New Alternatives

Kristen Browde
Browde Law

Joshua David & Robert Hammond
The Highline

Emilia Decaudin
Elected Democratic District Leader, Queens

Cody Dolly
Northwestern Mutual

Wes Enos
The Generations Project

Desmond Is Amazing
Haus of Amazing

Ethel A. Felix
Caribbean American Pride

Tracie M. Gardner
Legal Action Center

Richard Grossman
Halstead Real Estate

Mickey Heller
Brooklyn Pride

Barton L. Jackson II
TD Bank

Ken Kidd
Gays Against Guns

Jeffrey Cole LeFrancois
Meatpacking District BID

Jomil Luna
AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Dirk McCall
Office of the Queens District Attorney

Jevon Martin
Princess Janae Place

Aaron C. Morris
Immigration Equality

Joann Princivalli
GENDA Activist

Dr. Asa Radix
Callen-Lorde Community Health Center

PJ Ryan (Phillip Johnson)
The Dear You Project

Michael Serao
First Central Savings Bank

Brian Silva
National Equality Action Team

Krishna Stone
GMHC

Rod Townsend
Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC

Dubbs Weinblatt
“Thank You For Coming Out” Podcast, Keshet

David Zink
AIDS Walk NY

For a complete list of upcoming virtual events produced by our sister publications, visit SchnepsMedia.com/Upcoming-Events.

