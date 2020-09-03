Gay City News Impact Awards: Socially Distant & Virtual September 24

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Gay City News originally planned to host its fifth annual tribute to leaders and allies who have made significant contributions to the LGBTQ community on March 26 at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City. When COVID-19 struck the city in early March we postponed, hopeful that a September 24 rescheduling would be ample time to weather the crisis.

Of course, we’re not out of the woods yet, but Gay City News and Schneps Media, our parent company, were determined to move forward.

The solution? A virtual celebration in the open-air setting of the Ravel’s sixth floor penthouse overlooking the Queensboro Bridge and the Manhattan skyline.

This week, our honorees arrived there one at a time to accept their award and deliver inspiring messages — informed by their committed activism — that will resonate with everyone in this very challenging time.

The celebration will be aired online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24 — and viewers will not only be able to enjoy a beautiful video presentation, they will also be able to participate.

The Impact Awards platform will allow attendees to post congratulatory messages to the honorees, and an accompanying app will allow them to engage not only with the awardees but also network with other viewers in attendance. A pop-up trivia contest will give participants the chance to win a $250 gift card.

Registration for the evening webcast is free at gaycitynews.com/impactawards. The event hashtags are #gaycitynews and #gaycitynewsimpactawards.

The presenting sponsor for the evening is MetroPlus Health Plan. Additional sponsoring organizations are Amida Care, the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, First Central Savings Bank, and TD Bank. Attendees can visit the sponsors’ virtual exhibition booths, and are encouraged to tell them you stopped by as a way of thanking them for their support for this community-building evening.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the GRIOT Circle, the nation’s only non-profit created to serve the needs of LGBTQ elders of color.

The 2020 Gay City News Impact Award honorees are:

Katherine Acey & José Albino

GRIOT Circle

Jared Arader

Lambda Independent Democrats

Dr. Mark Baehser

NYC Health + Hospitals/ Gotham Health, Judson

Kate Barnhart

New Alternatives

Kristen Browde

Browde Law

Joshua David & Robert Hammond

The Highline

Emilia Decaudin

Elected Democratic District Leader, Queens

Cody Dolly

Northwestern Mutual

Wes Enos

The Generations Project

Desmond Is Amazing

Haus of Amazing

Ethel A. Felix

Caribbean American Pride

Tracie M. Gardner

Legal Action Center

Richard Grossman

Halstead Real Estate

Mickey Heller

Brooklyn Pride

Barton L. Jackson II

TD Bank

Ken Kidd

Gays Against Guns

Jeffrey Cole LeFrancois

Meatpacking District BID

Jomil Luna

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Dirk McCall

Office of the Queens District Attorney

Jevon Martin

Princess Janae Place

Aaron C. Morris

Immigration Equality

Joann Princivalli

GENDA Activist

Dr. Asa Radix

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center

PJ Ryan (Phillip Johnson)

The Dear You Project

Michael Serao

First Central Savings Bank

Brian Silva

National Equality Action Team

Krishna Stone

GMHC

Rod Townsend

Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC

Dubbs Weinblatt

“Thank You For Coming Out” Podcast, Keshet

David Zink

AIDS Walk NY

