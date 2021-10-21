Register to Attend the Virtual Gay City News Impact Awards Broadcast

The annual Gay City News Impact Awards, presented by MetroPlus Health Plan, is returning in the form of a free, virtual, live broadcast on November 11. Attendees can register at gaycitynewsimpactawards.com.

The ceremony, which honors LGBTQ trailblazers and allies in New York City, will be emceed by Paul Schindler, the founding editor of Gay City News, who retired from his role as editor-in-chief in 2020 after more than two decades of service covering New York City’s LGBTQ community.

Attendees can join the free online Zoom broadcast, which includes a live chat, allowing folks to engage and cheer on the honorees.

Accompanying the Gay City News Impact Awards will be a special issue of Gay City News on November 4, as well as a special magazine that will be published. Honorees will be highlighted with their photos and bios detailing their background and achievements.

In addition to MetroPlus Health Plan, the event is also made possible by the support of additional sponsors including Amida Care, New York’s largest Medicaid special needs health plan; Tusk Strategies; Breed Evolutions Corp; TD Bank; and the East Midtown Partnership.

Some of this year’s honorees include transgender advocate TS Candii, who is the founder of Black Trans Nation; Elisa Crespo, the executive director of Equality New York, an LGBTQ advocacy organization; Lyosha Gorshkov, the co-president of Brighton Beach Pride (RUSA LGBT); Pat Martin, the founder and CEO of HarlemYes Inc.; and Alexander Roque, the executive director of the Ali Forney Center, an LGBTQ youth homeless shelter in New York City.

Past honorees have included marriage trailblazer Edie Windsor; Jevon Martin, the executive director of Princess Janae’s Place in the Bronx; activist Anne Maguire of Revolting Lesbians; and Andy Marra, executive director of the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Last year, 31 individuals were honored for their service and commitment to the LGBTQ community at the 2020 City News Impact Awards.