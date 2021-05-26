Schneps Connects: Elizabeth Lusskin, President of the LIC Partnership

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Long Island City is one of NYC’s most exciting neighborhoods, with a nightlife scene, restaurants, museums, art galleries, office space as well as a hub of manufacturing. Along the waterfront, there are expansive views from green spaces like Gantry Plaza State Park and Hunters Point South Park.

The Long Island City Partnership (LICP) is the neighborhood development organization for Long Island City. They advocate for economic development that benefits the area’s industrial, commercial, tech, cultural, tourism, and residential sectors. Elizabeth Lusskin, the president of the LIC Partnership and executive director of the LIC Business Improvement District, speaks to Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media about how LIC is faring and positioned for recovery, the challenges of its mixed use community and how they have been able to keep the community together through its Aarts.

