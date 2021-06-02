Family-Friendly LGBTQ Pride Events Across the Nation

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Every year — with 2020 being the unfortunate exception — LGBTQ Pride Month becomes a weeks-long holiday season filled with events, marches, and all kinds of festivities. Pride Month, of course, has a richer history, honoring the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, and today, we celebrate visibility, rally for advocacy, and foster discourse around activism.

The joys of LGBTQ Pride Month, however, aren’t just reserved for raucous parades, dance halls and raunchy bars. On the contrary, there are several paths to family-friendly activities this June. From fun runs to movie nights to baseball games to storytime, various listings are published by local museums, libraries, community centers, and local book shops in cities across the nation.

Consider some of the exciting family-friendly happening all around the country this June:

New York City

Gotham Cheer | Saturday, June 5, 2021

Are you looking for an exciting performance? Families are invited to join Gotham Cheer for a performance! The team will show how they execute some of their tricks — and those in attendance can participate in an art project. Register for free via Eventbrite.

Family Movie Night: The Princess Birde | Friday, June 11, 2021

Calling all “Princess Bride” lovers! The cult classic will screen at the Old Stone House in Park Slope for free. Also, pre-show entertainment includes Gotham Cheer and songs from the new musical “Prospect Hill.” Learn more at BrooklynPride.org.

PRIDE for All Ages Silent Disco @ Wagner Park | Thursday, June 17, 2021

Bring your whole family to enjoy a free riverside dance party. Queer DJs from QuietEvents will be spinning the hottest beats while you dance the night away with your friends and family. Join this family-friendly PRIDE party in Battery Park City for a good time, and dance the afternoon away. Learn more at Eventbrite.com.

Virtual Family Movie Night | Thursday, June 17, 2021

Looking for something to watch with the family this Pride Month? Family Movie Night is back and it is virtual. The film “Kapaemahu” and the documentary “PS Burn This Letter Please” are among the options available for this year’s event. Learn more at NYCPride.org.

Virtual Youth Pride Celebration | Saturday, June 26, 2021

Youth Pride returns this year in a virtual format. Join youth-focused LGBT centers, organizations, and programs for the annual event. The virtual gathering will allow young people worldwide to enjoy DJs, musical performances, and more. Learn more at NYCPride.org.

Atlanta

Atlanta Pride Run | Sunday, June 20, 2021

The Atlanta Pride Run is back! This run, which has taken place for three decades, returns to an in-person format at Piedmont Park — though there is also a virtual component for those who would like to participate that way. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. Learn more at fivestarntp.com.

Boston

Boston Pride Virtual Family Movie Night | Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Get ready for movie night! Boston Pride Committee is hosting a Virtual Family Movie Night showing Pixar’s “Onward.” The film is a heartwarming tale featuring two teenage elf brothers living in a post-magical world. The two stumble upon a spell that can bring their father back to life. Learn more at Eventbrite.

Pride Night at Fenway Park | Thursday, June 10, 2021

It’s game time! Boston Pride and the Red Sox announced their seventh annual Pride Night at Fenway Park. Show your pride Thursday, June 10th, when the Red Sox square off with the Houston Astros. The very talented Aaron Patterson will sing the national anthem, and ticket proceeds will benefit Boston Pride. Learn more at BostonPride.org. Pride night events are planned in other cities, as well, so be sure to check your local team’s schedule.

Chicago

Rainbow Story Time with Mr. James | Thursday, June 3, 2021

Join Mr. James from the Edgebrook Branch as the library branch commemorates Pride through stories, songs, and more during a Pride Month storytime event for families with children up to five years of age. Celebrate your family and your diversity with other families who feel just like you. Learn more at the Chicago Public Library.

Discovery Bag: PRIDE All About Me Craft | Monday, June 7, 2021

Grab a queer-friendly Discovery Bag from the “Kids Room” at the Downers Grove Library. Especially assembled for children in preschool through fifth grade, students can grab one every Monday and Saturday. Learn more at downersgrove.libnet.info.

Grab and Go: Pride Mini Charm Keychain | Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Are you looking for an arts and crafts project to brighten up your day? The Maker Lab and the Arts & Music Department are teaming up to provide arts and crafts grab-and-go kits for you to take home! These kits are available at the 8th-floor reference desk until June 30th or while supplies last. Learn more at the Chicago Public Library.

LGBT+ Pride Storytime | June 16, 2021

Enjoy Pride Month with Morton Grove library! They’ll be reading books and singing songs that celebrate all kinds of families. Hosted via Zoom, you and your preschooler can enjoy the LGBTQ-friendly storytime from home. Learn more at MGPL.org.

Pride in the Park Chicago | June 26 and 27, 2021

The annual Chicago Pride Festival has expanded and will be more exciting than ever. Join your favorite performers for two days of celebrations in Grant Park, running the gamut from EDM to hip hop/rap to 80s hits to pop. They’ll also have former contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race to help celebrate the 50th Chicago Pride Parade. The evening will be capped off with a fireworks display. Don’t miss out! Learn more at prideintheparkchicago.com.

Los Angeles

Thrive with Pride Concert, starring Charli XCX | Thursday, June 10, 2021

Charli XCX is going to kick off LA Pride 2021! The completely free “Thrive with Pride” concert will be live-streamed exclusively on TikTok. Learn more at LAPride.org.

SaMo PRIDE | All Month Long

Do you love family-friendly art installations? If so, head out to Santa Monica for the annual SaMo PRIDE celebration and Art Walk! The month-long festivities focus on family-friendly art installations, activities, and special promotions. Learn more at santamonicaplace.com.

Miami/Fort Lauderdale

MODS’ Third Annual Family Pride Celebration | Saturday, June 26, 2021

The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is hosting its third annual Family Pride Day. Bring the kids for games, arts and crafts, and loads of educational activities. The day-long festivities bolster inclusivity and accessibility. Learn more at ftlchamber.com.

Portland

Portland Pride Festival | Saturday & Sunday, June 14-15, 2021

Educational and LGBTQ-friendly, fun is never a concern with the Family Tent at the Waterfront Festival. Activities are still being lined up, but typically festivities have included face-painting, balloon art, games, puzzles, arts and crafts, and bubble tag. In addition to the Family Tent, booths with pure kid appeal include the Blooming Lotus Henna and Earth Fairy Airbrushing for face painting. Learn more at pridenw.org.

San Francisco

Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park | Friday & Saturday, June 11-12, 2021

SF Pride will be showing “In the Heights” and “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” at Oracle Park this summer. They are collaborating with Frameline and the San Francisco Giants. These tickets are limited, so be sure to learn more at SFPride.org.

Black Liberation Event with AAACC | Friday, June 18, 2021

SF Pride will partner with African American Art & Culture Complex (AAACC) to join them in their work of uplifting a marginalized community in the heart of the Western Addition. On the eve of Juneteeth, community leaders will demonstrate the connection between the fight for LGBTQ equality and the struggle for racial justice. This event builds upon the success of the 2020 Marsha P. Johnson Rally. Learn more at SFPride.org.

Seattle

Family Day: Flags Fly High | Saturday, June 12, 2021

Tacoma’s Museum of Glass has something for everyone. Make your flag design at the Transparency: An LGBTQ Glass Art Exhibition to celebrate your identity, support others, and promote solidarity. Learn more at museumofglass.org.

Seattle Pride (Virtual) | Saturday & Sunday, June 26 – 27, 2021

This year’s virtual Pride events will highlight a busy weekend of performances, game shows, educational and activism-focused speakers, and panels. Attendees can check out virtual booths featuring non-profits and different vendors, and there will also be community gathering and discussion groups. Big Freedia, known as the Queen Diva of bounce music, will be the headliner. Learn more at hopin.com.

Washington, DC

Colorful PrideMobile Parade | Saturday, June 12, 2021

A colorful parade is coming to the nation’s capital this month. The traversing caravan will include the official Pridemobile trolly along with a collection of cars decorated by registered organizations and businesses. The Pridemobile Parade route will travel through Dupont and Logan Circles as well as landmarks such as the Capitol Building. Learn more at CapitalPride.org.

Drag Family Storytime | Saturday, June 12 and 26, 2021

Bring the whole family to the DC Public Library for two family storytimes with three drag queens, Domingø, Arma Dura, and Katie Magician. This is a chance to celebrate Pride as a family and add some new titles to your collection of stories at home. Learn more at the DCLibrary.org.